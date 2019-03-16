Salman Khan ranks Ranveer Singh among the top in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh has been impressing us with his remarkable performances since the start. The year 2018 was a brilliant one for him as he delivered two back-to-back blockbusters namely, Padmaavat and Simmba. Then the year 2019 started with a bang for him as he delivered Gully Boy. The film didn't just receive critical acclaim, it also roared the loudest at the box office. With this, it’s not only his followers who are smitten by his acting prowess, but the superstars of Bollywood too are cheering for him. So much so, that he is now considered in Bollywood’s top league.

Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan recently got into a candid chat with Filmfare. During which, he mentioned that if someone approaches him to launch themselves, he does not do it just like that. "I would only do if I think and everyone around me thinks that this guy has got potential. Sab thodi ki Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh hai (Not all is Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh),” he continued.

Well, his statement has surely told us how highly Bhai thinks of Baba as an actor.

It’s not just Salman, Ranveer is totally in awe of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star too. Case in point is an incident which dates back to 2016 when Ranveer went to watch Salman’s Sultan in a theatre in Paris. As soon as the song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai started playing in the film, he went up on to the stage in front of the screen and began dancing. However, that did not go down with Salman who hit out at the actor when he was quizzed about the same later. “I saw that and I am going to break a chair or something on his head. Watch a film... don’t start dancing and disturb the film,” he said.

“I was like ‘what is this’. I said he is not watching ‘Sultan’, he is making people watch him there. We should have charged money for that,” said Salman.