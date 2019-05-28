Salman Khan reacts to Disha Patani's age gap comment, here's what he said

Rushabh Dhruv May 28 2019, 11.53 pm May 28 2019, 11.53 pm

The Bharat-fever has begun, and how! Right from Salman Khan's salt-and-pepper look to the chartbuster songs, bhai's fans are curious about the film. Among the many fundas behind the movie being a hit, let's also credit Disha Patani - whose glimpse on the poster and song Slow Motion caught our fancy. Disha is playing a trapeze artist in the movie. Now, ahead of the film's release, Disha in had expressed that she doesn't know if she will ever get a chance to work with Salman again due to their age gap.

Recently when an entertainment website asked Salman about Disha's comment, the actor joked, "Why? What age difference she is saying? I’m doing a film with a 17-year-old now." All we are guessing is that the 17-year-old babe Salman referred to is mostly Alia Bhatt (she is 26) with whom he has a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film titled Inshallah.

Earlier, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Disha Patani had said, "Ali sir (director of Bharat Ali Abbas Zafar) called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script."

"Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era," she further added.

Disha, in the past, revealed she had a personal reason behind signing Bharat. The fact that it would let her work with Salman was obviously a factor, but she was also drawn to it because it revolved around the country. "I have seen my sister contribute to our country as a part of the Indian Army. I always looked up to her and Bharat is going to be very special and filled with sentiments for me," she said in an interview.

Rumours also suggested that Disha was not the first choice for her role in Bharat. Actor Kiara Advani, who happens to be the niece of Salman's rumoured ex-girlfriend Shaheen Jaffrey, was reportedly approached for Bharat but things did not work out.

Bharat makes it to theatres on June 5, 2019!