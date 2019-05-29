Salman Khan recalls the time when he was punished in school for no fault of his

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 9.08 pm May 29 2019, 9.08 pm

As a promotional duty for his upcoming film Bharat, Salman Khan was at The Kapil Sharma Show when he spilt the beans on his ‘unforgettable’ school days. The Sultan actor shared how he was once punished in school, not because of his usual masti, but instead for his pending fee. Bhai revealed how his father and writer Salim Khan caught him standing outside the classroom and quizzed him on his latest mischief. Interestingly, even Salman wasn’t aware of as to why is he serving the punishment. LOL!

Salman Khan said, “Once my father (Salim Khan) was passing by and seeing me out on the corridor asked exasperatedly what mischief I had up to now. I confessed that even I didn’t know the reason this time.” Hours later, his father learnt that it was because Salman’s school fee was overdue. He added, “The very next day my father paid the fee and the teacher apologised.” Besides this, Khan also opened up on his biggest phobia and that is the elevators. Yes, you read it right! While Bhai’s macho persona makes him appear like he isn’t afraid of anything, this is one unexpected revelation.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at The Kapil Sharma Show:

Further, on the show, Salman Khan revealed some unknown facts about his life that kept the audience engaged throughout. Salman stated, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie ‘Tarzan’ and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, started bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I got so scared thinking about how badly our father will scold us.”

Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi is scheduled to release on June 5, 2020.