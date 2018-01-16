Salman Khan refuses to give into threats, resumes shoot for Race 3

A few days ago it was reported that Salman Khan was allegedly getting death threats post his court session over the blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur. Salman Khan, however, still decided to go ahead with the shoot of his upcoming film Race 3 under heavy security provided by Mumbai Police.

Reports say that the cops paid the sets of Race 3 an unexpected visit on January 9 at the Film City. They asked both Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani to stop the shoot immediately following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with regard to the black buck case. Although the Tiger Zinda Hai actor returned home under heavy security, Bhaijaan refused to give in and insisted on resuming the shoot as soon as possible.

Salman also wrapped up a steamy dance number with Jacqueline Fernandez. Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan who had been part of the Race franchise until now. This is the third installment and Salman is leaving no stone unturned. He resumed the five-day shoot for the title track, Allah Duhai Hai, along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

According to Pune Mirror, a source revealed that last week Tiger had been rehearsing with director-choreographer, Remo D’souza in between the scenes due the hectic schedule because of Bigg Boss 11 finale. "The song shoot is on schedule. Like the two previous title tracks, this one too will be mounted on a grand scale. A special set has been designed for the song. Next month the unit moves to Bangkok and then on to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They are expected to finish by March with the last of the film being wrapped up in Mumbai,” the source said.

Helmed by Remo D’souza, the film will be shot at multiple locations including Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai followed by final shoot in Mumbai. The shoot for the film is expected to be completed by March and is also looking at a June 2018 release.