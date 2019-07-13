Darshana Devi July 13 2019, 11.30 am July 13 2019, 11.30 am

Salman Khan has undoubtedly reigned the Hindi film industry for almost three decades now, and he continues to do so. Despite flops along the way, he is that one actor whose fans flock to the movie halls each time his film hits the screens even today. But like it’s said, good things don’t last long and stardom, too, fades away with time. although, we have plenty of actors from the past few years to cite as examples for that. But for Bhai, his stardom isn’t going to fade for another couple of years.

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Salman was quizzed about the fear of stardom fading away. In his reply, he also spoke about how he and the other Khans, will try their best to keep their eminence going for another few years. “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time,” he said.

Salman Khan at a promotional event

“We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn’t started yet,” he added.