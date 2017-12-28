Salman Khan shaking a leg to Shape of you is breaking the internet right now!

Actor Salman Khan turns 52 today, December 27 and when it is Tiger’s day it has to be larger than life. Tiger Zinda Hai star organized a bash at his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate. The party was attended by his close family and friends. The pictures from the party are already doing the rounds.

In one of the videos we see Salman dancing on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’ and Salman is known for his moves!

Bhai was also seen dancing to his hit numbers as well!

Salman arrived with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Twinning in black, Katrina and Salman were all smiles and looked ready for the celebration. He even went on to say, "She has given me a big gift with the success of Tiger Zinda Hai."

The Ek Tha Tiger sequel has already crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in its extended four-day opening weekend itself. The spy-thriller is a hit overseas as well, with an earning of Rs 54.79 crore in the same period. Not just this, Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to bowl over critics too. Salman credited his co-star with the film's success. "Tiger Zinda Hai has worked only for one reason, and that is Katrina Kaif," he said.

However, there is no fun without work and hence, the birthday boy will be busy shooting for an action sequence for Race 3. The film, which is directed by Remo D'Souza, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.​