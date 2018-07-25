Salman Khan shares a deleted song titled Ek Galti from Race 3, and THANK GOD it was edited out

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 gave a headache to a major set of people. Sure, the movie took a good start at the box office, but thanks to the poor word out mouth, the collections dropped and the film failed to make a mark. Even before the release, the trailer and the songs had not at all impressed the audiences. The song Selfish was criticised for its lyrics, which were written by Salman Khan himself. And now, one month after Race 3’s release, Salman took to Twitter to share a deleted song from the movie.

Titled as Ek Galti is composed and sung by Shivai Vyas, and we are so happy that the song was edited out from the film. The track features Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the chemistry between the two is pale. The only good thing about the song is Jacqueline’s black saree avatar as she is looking gorgeous in it.

Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, Race 3 also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film made Rs 166.11 crore at the domestic box office, which is way lower than many of Salman’s other films like Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), Sultan (Rs 300 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315.49 crore).