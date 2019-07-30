Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 11.16 am July 30 2019, 11.16 am

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan’s friendship has always been the talk of the town. Apart from sharing good professional relations, having collaborated for movies like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, the two also share a close bond of friendship. Even though their friendship reportedly went sour a few years ago due to a number of reasons, Salman and Sanjay remained to be cordial. On Dutt’s 60th birthday, Salman Khan posted a candid picture with him, on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday baba... @duttsanjay A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 29, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

The picture is candid shot of two, sharing a light moment. Salman definitely went down the memory lane for his Baba. The actors shared screen space for the first time in 1991 in Saajan. Apart from giving some spectacular performances together in the other movies like Dus (1997) and Chal Mere Bhai (2000), the two have even done special appearances for each other in Ready (2011) and Son of Sardaar (2012).

Reports of a rift between the two grabbed eyeballs when Sanjay Dutt was released from Yerwada Central Jail in February 2016. While everyone had rushed to meet Baba after his release, Salman went missing, fuelling rumours of a spat. This was further triggered when Sanjay Dutt, while playing a game at an award show event, had called Salman ‘arrogant.’ However, the actor had later clarified himself. On the statement of arrogant, he said that he did not mean anything bad but just used it as an expression. On Salman’s absence, he was quoted saying, “What jhagda? I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn't visit me after I returned and that was news. He's a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can't be sitting at my house 24×7 but he's still my younger brother.”

Well, all's well between Bhaijaan and Baba. Good to know!