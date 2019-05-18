  3. Bollywood
Salman Khan shares a nostalgic snap from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Bollywood

Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan has a warm wish for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal on her Bollywood debut.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentHum Dil De Chuke SanamMalaalMalaal TrailerSalman KhanSanjay Leela BhansaliSharmin Segal
nextCannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut goes all easy breezy in an off-shoulder ensemble

within