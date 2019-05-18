Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 6.55 pm May 18 2019, 6.55 pm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Malaal marks the big Bollywood debut of his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Mizaan. The trailer of Malaal was unveiled on Saturday and the two got a warm welcome from a lot of celebrities. However, the most special one, undoubtedly, came from superstar Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor took to his Twitter account and shared a throwback picture from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also featured a mini Sharmin.

In the picture, Salman could be seen posing with little Sharmin who was feeding cake to her uncle SLB. While Salman was sporting a black kurta-pyjama with a red bandhini dupatta, the Padmaavat filmmaker was spotted in a blue-coloured patterned kurta. From the looks of the image, we are guessing that it is from the shooting of the song Aakhon Ki Ghustakiya, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Needless to say, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leads, is a classic Bollywood has ever produced.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s tweet here:

Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttps://t.co/NMy5nsJFT6 @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries pic.twitter.com/19UMiR0EzU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2019

Malaal has been helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and will make it to the big screens on June 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to direct Salman Khan for his upcoming film Inshallah, which co-stars Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release and will see the two romancing each other. A source close to the production house revealed, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 rom-com, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including the age gap, have been taken into considerations. The story will justify teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey."