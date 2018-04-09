home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Salman Khan sheds tears of gratitude, thanks his loved ones for being there

First published: April 09, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Updated: April 09, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

After a wait of 20 years, Salman Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near the Kankani village in 1998, when he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain with actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam. Though his co-stars were with him, they were acquitted of the crime. Salman, who had spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, is now out on bail. Hundreds of fans had arrived outside his residence on April 7 as he made his way back home. As a gesture of his affection, the actor took to Twitter to thank all his loved ones for their love and support.

 

Salman tweeted that he had tears of gratitude for all his loved ones who are with him and didn’t lose hope.

 

A number of Bollywood heavyweights too had supported Salman. This included Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others who put up social media posts supporting the actor. Other actors such as Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and Shatrughan Sinha went up to his apartment to console him. Katrina had also reached the Siddhivinayak temple to pray for Salman.

 

Meanwhile, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan also shared a post hoping that God bless people who cannot handle his success. She also wished him a lot of positivity and happiness and hoped that all the negativity and jealousies around him go away. Arpita also added that she prays that Salman shines brighter and blind everyone with his success.

 

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India condemned the Jodhpur Court’s decision to grant Salman bail, reports ANI. "While Salman Khan gets to go back home to his movie star life, for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives," PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said in a statement.

