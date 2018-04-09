Salman Khan sheds tears of gratitude, thanks his loved ones for being there

After a wait of 20 years, Salman Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near the Kankani village in 1998, when he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain with actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam. Though his co-stars were with him, they were acquitted of the crime. Salman, who had spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, is now out on bail. Hundreds of fans had arrived outside his residence on April 7 as he made his way back home. As a gesture of his affection, the actor took to Twitter to thank all his loved ones for their love and support.

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Salman tweeted that he had tears of gratitude for all his loved ones who are with him and didn’t lose hope.

So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’#SalmanKhan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018

You’re the best! Always by your side! pic.twitter.com/40GrtD4afU — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 7, 2018

A number of Bollywood heavyweights too had supported Salman. This included Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others who put up social media posts supporting the actor. Other actors such as Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and Shatrughan Sinha went up to his apartment to console him. Katrina had also reached the Siddhivinayak temple to pray for Salman.

Meanwhile, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan also shared a post hoping that God bless people who cannot handle his success. She also wished him a lot of positivity and happiness and hoped that all the negativity and jealousies around him go away. Arpita also added that she prays that Salman shines brighter and blind everyone with his success.

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India condemned the Jodhpur Court’s decision to grant Salman bail, reports ANI. "While Salman Khan gets to go back home to his movie star life, for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives," PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said in a statement.