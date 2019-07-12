Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 1.27 pm July 12 2019, 1.27 pm

Superstar Salman Khan has recently shared with the world his love for old Bollywood music. He had shared a video clip of his father Salim Khan singing an old Mohammad Rafi song which became very popular. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to post another video of him singing a Kishore Kumar song with ex-Indian Idol contestant Thupten Tsering. They were seen singing the iconic Devanand song Phoolon Ke Rang from the movie Prem Pujari. Tsering is a double amputee who was a contestant in Indian Idol Season 9. He is also a motivational speaker.

The video begins with Tsering reciting a Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem. The lines of the poem loosely translate to the fact that whether or not a person reaches their destiny, they must keep trying. Tsering then adds another verse that says that we will lose in the hands of death but we must learn to live our life meanwhile. He is then heard singing the song and is joined by Salman Khan who is also seen crooning to the melody. After the song is over, Salman Khan applauds the singer and asks Arunachal Chief Minister Prema Khandu and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to watch the video.

Catch the video below:

View this post on Instagram @thupten_the_solo_performer_889 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 11, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

Tsering also used Instagram to convey his excitement on meeting Salman Khan. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram And this is literally happened A post shared by Thupten Tsering official (@thupten_the_solo_performer_889) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

The singer received a lot of applause during his participation at the Indian Idol by the audience, the judges and celebrities including batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter, who he also met on the show.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently trying to maintain an interesting social media presence as per the advice of Katrina Kaif. He has been posting a lot of videos at the gym, with his family and friends. The actor is also basking in the success of Bharat which earned above 200 crores. He is the only Indian actor with 14 consecutive films in the 100 crore club. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah with Alia Bhatt