Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol says Happy Birthday to the dimpled beauty PeeZee

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta turned 43 on Wednesday, 31st January. To ring in her birthday, close friends – Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Sonakshi Sinha –organised a get-together for Zinta. The actress took to Instagram to share the pictures.

Preity, who owns a production company PZNZ Media, also visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Tuesday, 30th January after the IPL auctions got over. She was busy with the auctions for her team Kings XI Punjab over the past few days. The actress also shared a picture from her pious temple visit.

Preity Zinta, who began her acting career with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se in 1998 opposite Shah Rukh Khan has been widely appreciated for her work in several movies like Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Veer Zara and Dil Chahta Hai. She was last seen on the silver screen in a cameo in Saif Ali Khan’s 2014 movie Happy Ending.

Happy Birthday, Preity!