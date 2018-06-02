Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor with hubby Anand Ahuja and others; attend Jacqueline’s new restaurant launch bash

The chirpy and ever-smiling Jacqueline Fernandez has turned entrepreneur by launching a restaurant in suburbs of Mumbai. Last night, the diva organised for a lavish bash for her B-town buddies to celebrate the launch of her Thai restaurant.

She has launched the new restaurant in partnership with her best friend and restaurateur Mishali Sanghani, who is the owner of the popular restaurants like Pali Village Café and Pali Bhavan.

So, last night after a fun-filled music launch of the track Allah Duhai Hai from Race 3, the entire gang marched to the launch bash of her new restaurant.

Right from Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor with his wife, Bobby Deol with his wife, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, producer Ramesh Taurani with his wife to even newlyweds Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja made it to the bash.

Here are the pictures:

Salman Khan was wearing a tight black tee with blue pants and was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera.

Salman Khan's alleged Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned up in a black dress.

Actor Anil Kapoor was missing from the music launch of Race 3 but he made it to the restaurant launch bash. He was accompanied by his lovely wife.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was there along with hubby Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil.

Bobby Deol came in with his wife Tanya for the launch event.

Producer Ramesh Taurani was also accompanied by his better half.

Daisy Shah attended the launch wearing a cute white graphic tee and black jeans.

If you thought only the Race 3 gang made it to the bash, then here is the beautiful couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja who also walked hand-in-hand for the event.

And finally, here's the lady herself... The proud owner of the posh new restaurant, Jacqueline Fernandez smiling as always.