Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 12.41 pm June 23 2019, 12.41 pm

There’s no denying that Salman Khan is the epitome of fitness in Bollywood. He is the ultimate trendsetter, who has inspired his generation next stars to work rigorously for biceps and ripped physique. In a nutshell, he is an absolute fitness sensation! Of late, the Bharat actor been showing us how he has taken fitness to a different level by sharing back-to-back workout videos. And the recent clip shared by Bhai will make you forget that he is indeed 53!

After carrying out leg-pressing workout by lifting two of his trainers and then acing the backflip in a pool like a pro, the superstar is now racing horses! You heard that right! On Saturday, the actor shared a video which saw him running at a wind speed while racing a horse and, good lord, he could actually nail it! The video sees Bhai along with Bollywood newcomer Zaheer Iqbal, who was riding the horse, in what appears to be a court and Salman is seen running beside him. Taking to Twitter to share the video, Bhai called it a ‘fun run’.

Check out Salman’s video here:

Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/32trp8v0ih — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2019

Apparently, his fitness videos are a part of his prep for his upcoming Dabangg 3, which will see the actor as a 20-year old. Salman will be reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey in the film and will be seen romancing Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Rajjo in the franchise. Talking about the film, a source earlier informed Mumbai Mirror, “In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look.” The source added that Salman will also be romancing another woman in the upcoming instalment.