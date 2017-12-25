Salman Khan surpasses Tubelight jinx, Tiger Zinda Hai crosses Rs 100 cr benchmark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai has outshined its competitors at the box office by entering the 100-crore club in just three days after release. The movie has made Rs 115 crore by the end of the opening weekend and entered the list of top five openers of the year 2017. In fact, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has managed to surpass Sultan's collections, too.

Since his last film, Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight, did not fare immensely well at the box office, a lot was riding for Salman Khan on his next, Ali Abbas Zafar's spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. Fortunately, the movie now seems to be an indomitable force at the box office as it has already churned out 1,14,75,00,000 approx. In fact, Tubelight’s nett gross was Rs 1,14,57,00,000.

Salman Khan and the action factor made sure that Tiger Zinda Hai scores over last year’s Dangal in the opening weekend. The only circuit where it didn’t really work was Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The collections on Sunday was phenomenal be it multiplexes or single screens. It is a national holiday on Monday so it will record another big day and by looking at the weekend trend it should take advantage of the post Xmas period and sustain into the New Year.

The movie has even surpassed the opening weekend collections of Salman Khan's previous five releases.

Tubelight: Rs 61,53,00,000

Sultan: Rs 1,05,55,00,000

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 97,63,00,000

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 1,01,42,00,000

Kick: Rs 80,13,00,000

Khan and Kaif's chemistry has also worked its magic in North America. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has managed to impress the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.