Salman Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan a 'power'ful tag!

Bigg Boss’ latest season is soon to hit everyone’s TV screen and fans are already waiting for the reality show with bated breath. Amidst all the excitement, the makers of the show played a rapid fire round with the host aur dost, Salman Khan; and we must say it was a quite refreshing to see Salman answering to all the questions sincerely.

For a change, humne puche #Masterji se kuch sawal. Ab har raat 9 baje machega dhamaal. On popular demand, dekhiye #BiggBoss12 16th Sept se roz raat 9 PM. @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eoFHealDZ4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 10, 2018

While there were just few questions for Salman, among many, what caught our attention was when Sallu got quizzed about who he thinks is the power couple of Bollywood. After a thinking session, Salman mentioned Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s name. This was kind of expected as, lately, SRK and Salman are bonding quite well. Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance on the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum.

Well, after Salman Khan’s candid answer in the rapid fire round, we sure hope that SRK and Gauri make it to one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 12. Salman Khan is going to meet us daily on our television screen and that’s because Bigg Boss 12 is all set to go on air this month. For all the fans of the reality show, this year, the show will include not just pairs but singles, too.