Salman Khan takes a dig at Bharat co-actor Priyanka Chopra, ‘Desi Girl’ has a desi reply

First published: April 18, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Updated: April 18, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When Ali Abbas Zafar announced his upcoming film, Bharat, speculations were rife about the leading ladies. The director had already confirmed Salman Khan’s presence in the film, but fans were confused about whether both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra would feature in the film. But Ali confirmed the inclusion of one actress. And soon Salman Khan joined in, but not before trolling her.

Ali welcomed Priyanka to the team saying that her character is the soul of the film, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey in the film. He added that she is also “the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot.” Priyanka had said that she is looking forward to working with Salman and Ali after a long time.

Salman took to Twitter and welcomed Priyanka in his own style and even joked about her being a Hollywood star when the film is in Hindi. Salman and Priyanka had earlier shared screen space in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

Priyanka obviously isn’t someone to take pot shots too casually. She replied that she was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and that she’s a desi girl forever.

Taking Salman’s cue, Ali Abbas joined in as well. He said India’s soil and winds need her presence, playing with the word Bharat.

Bharat, will reportedly be shot in various location including Spain and Abu Dhabi and the film will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

