Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Katrina fails to detract him

Almas Khateeb May 26 2019, 11.25 am May 26 2019, 11.25 am

It is old news that Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked out of Bharat 'in the Nick of time'. Katrina Kaif replaced the Quantico actor in Salman Khan's film at the ninth hour and the Abbas Ali Zafar directorial had a new face adorning the posters. In a manner of speaking, it all turned out to be good as the Salman-Katrina formula has always worked on the silver screen - the audience just loves this couple that was rumoured to be dating way back when. However, the Bhai of Bollywood still needs time to digest the fact that Priyanka Chopra left the film to get married. At an interview during the promotion of Bharat, Bhai let it all out.

The conversation started off with Katrina Kaif explaining how Bharat landed in her lap, and she adapted to the character that wasn't written for her and then Bhai interrupted her. "Thank you Priyanka," said Salman before going onto state that she may not be in the film but she can certainly help promote it. Katrina went on to try to change the subject, and talk about her character when in classic Bhai fashion, he again interrupted her. He said, "Over Bharat, she (Priyanka) chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time." Then, Salman went ahead and took a dig at her with, "It's amazing, she has worked all her life, so hard, and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for this."

At this point, many agree with Salman Khan. For a woman who promotes a business app for women and collaborates with female entrepreneurs and artists like Lilly Singh, the moment the prospect of a wedding came along, Priyanka dropped her ongoing professional commitments. Surely, the shoot of Bharat could have been delayed and/or been worked around to suit Priyanka's many wedding receptions, subsequent magazine covers and music videos. While Salman Khan can be rigid in many ways and stories about him are aplenty, the one thing the industry banks upon is the fact that he is the nicest person to ask a favour from and will gladly take a bullet for his friends. That being said, he could have waited for Katrina Kaif to finish her sentences before he started talking. #MansplainingAintCool

Then again, maybe, whatever happens - happens for the best.