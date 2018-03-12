Salman Khan takes keen interest in Bobby Deol’s career

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly directing his energy to pump up Bobby Deol’s acting career. Bobby, who is best known for his performance in Gupt, has impressed Salman with his acting prowess on the sets of Race 3. He has also become Salman’s favourite co-star. Salman is hoping to cast him in other films as well.

According to Deccan Chronicle, once Salman wraps up his work on Race 3, he will begin shooting for Bharat, which is hyped to be one of his most ambitious films. A trade insider speaking to the portal said, “Salman has loved Bobby in Race 3 and asked him if he was free to do an important character in Bharat. Bobby said that he would do anything for Salman. The makers are now looking at working around Bobby’s dates to make him a part of Bharat.”

Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Bobby is currently in Bangkok shooting for a song for Race 3 with Salman and Daisy Shah. This is the first time that director Remo D’Souza and Salman will be working together. The team has already completed shooting for a track titled Allah Duhai.

A lot of hype was created when the star cast for the film was announced. Recently, it was announced that Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing a pole dance. In a press conference, director Remo D’Souza had said, “Jacqueline is a very hardworking girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills. Hence, we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level.”

Race 3 is slated to release on Eid 2018.​