image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Salman Khan talks Loveyatri, Loveratri, nepotism, Aayush and his own first Friday

Bollywood

Salman Khan talks Loveyatri, Loveratri, nepotism, Aayush and his own first Friday

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 26 2018, 4.24 pm
back
aayush sharmaBollywoodDebutEntertainmentLoveratriLoveYatriSalman KhanWarina Hussain
nextRandeep Hooda gets his hands dirty, cleans Mumbai beach
ALSO READ

Loveyatri: Salman Khan and co dance away at Indian Idol

Dholida: Yet another Navratri special by Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Loveratri is now LoveYatri and it’s not a spelling mistake!