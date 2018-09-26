Salman Khan talks Loveyatri, Loveratri, nepotism, Aayush and his own first Friday

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is set to officially enter the big world of Bollywood as he gears up for the release of Loveyatri. The makers who earlier named it Loveratri, decided to rename the film due to a certain group's objection to the name's resemblance with a religious festival. Khan, who is producing the film, sat for a press conference. We had foreseen questions pertaining to nepotism and the name controversy coming up, and they did.

Salman, however, is pretty unapologetic about launching Aayush. So was he, while launching a number of star kids and newcomers.

"Sohail saw Aayush way before. It was not like that someone would have launched him. He has been training real hard. I knew this nepotism will come. This is the only one place that nepotism cannot work. It’s the audience that will make you a superstar. When they see you, it’s completely their call. Even if you are the best-looking man, they can reject you. It doesn’t matter how many hits you have - one film that doesn’t work well takes you down," he said, trying to dish off the nepotism debate while adding that launching someone is a huge responsibility.

At the same time, he believes that the entire controversy surrounding the film's name was baseless since it was only a festival they were celebrating.

"There’s nothing offensive about the title. It was about celebration and festivals, we kept that title. We went to the censors. They had a discussion and we are not hurting anyone," he emphasised.

Khan is probably the biggest crowd-puller in Bollywood right now which has its cons. Even a film that earns Rs 100 crore is called a flop and this, he says, creates real pressure on Aayush.

Salman also recalled the first Friday after his much popular film Hello Brother had released. Salman turned up to watch his film directed by brother Sohail Khan but the day ended on a hilarious note.

"Me and my friend Rajeev were there. We went on a bike to watch the film. Interval point pe someone recognized him and as soon as we left the place, his bike didn’t start. It looked like Hello Brother scene," he chuckled.

Loveyatri that also marks the big debut of Warina Hussain, is slated to release on 5th October.