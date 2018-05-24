Salman Khan, the man who is bringing Bobby Deol back in the game with Race 3

When Salman Khan called Bobby Deol for the Race 3 audition, the one question he asked the faded star was, “Mamu, shirt utarega?” (Will you take off your shirt?). Bobby Deol said he would do anything for Bhai, and that’s how, the curly-haired boy of the 90s was born again. And we have been losing our minds ever since Bobby’s ripped physique for Race 3 made its way to our social media feed.

And the one man who can be credited for bringing Bobby back in the game is Salman Khan. Salman has always helped out his co-stars and mentored new ones whenever he could. Criticisms aside, he has genuinely been there for everyone in the industry, whoever needed a push on the career front.

Not just physique, Salman has taken over the responsibility to overhaul Bobby Deol’s existence. If reports are to be believed, Salman is so happy with Bobby’s work in Race 3 that he is lauding and recommending him to many. Bobby’s social media feed, which was a mixture of polite ‘thank you’s and a few awkward pictures, has now graduated to strong captions and even live sessions! From the curly-haired heartthrob who won everyone over with movies like ‘Barsaat’, ‘Kareeb’ and ‘Soldier’, Bobby had sunk into a pool of anonymity, and it looked unlikely he would ever come out of it. Last year’s dismal release Poster Boys was another stamp which screamed that Bobby’s career was over.

But not on Salman’s watch.

Salman is truly being the third son that Dharmendra considers him. Veteran actor and Bobby’s father Dharmendra is eternally grateful to Salman for reviving his son’s career. He said, “I've always seen many of my traits in Salman. He is like a younger version of me. Salman has been very close to me and my family. Now when Bobby is working with him I feel very happy. It's like two of my three sons coming together."

As per the sources, Salman has achieved what even Sunny and papa Dharam couldn’t, for Bobby. From a ripped body, constant training, a major antagonistic role in Race 3 to recommendations in others, Salman is truly shaping the career of Bobby and making sure that he is back in the game, in his second innings in Bollywood.

Well, Salman truly is the best of well-wishers, when he chooses to be.