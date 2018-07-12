Salman Khan to commence the shoot of Zaheer's debut film this September! Details inside

Looks like Kashmir is one of the favourite locales for Bollywood. And especially for Salman Khan. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3, the superstar is all set to return to the valley for his next, teaming up with director Nitin Kakkar. And it’s the debut film of his friend’s son, Zaheer, which the Tiger Zinda Hai star had announced few days ago.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the film is reportedly titled The Notebook and will go the floors in the first week of September in Kashmir. And, Kakkar is currently on a recce in the valley where the film’s shoot is said to be wrapped up in two-months, right from start-to-finish.

Reports also have that Zaheer has already begun with his prep for the film and has been training in action and dance while building his physique.

“He is a good dancer and the shoot is most likely to start with a song sequence. A new face will be launched opposite Zaheer but the team is keeping her under wraps at the moment,” revealed a source to Mirror.

The film, which is being co-produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde along with Salman, is a love story and the superstar has been personally supervising Zaheer’s training for the last few months.

It’s said that Salman, who fondly calls Zaheer ‘Zahero’, was impressed with the latter’s stage performance at Arpita Khan’s wedding and immediately decided to launch him.

Let’s wait for more updates!