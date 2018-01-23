Salman Khan to commence work on Dabangg 3 soon

2018 is set to be a hectic year for superstar Salman Khan. The actor, who is riding high on the success of his film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif, is currently shooting for Race 3. The film will see an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah. Amidst all this, reports suggest, Bhaijaan will soon commence his work for Dabangg 3.

Work for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise will go on floors in April. The official announcement of the same is expected to be made in the next couple of weeks. However, nothing much is known about the film, but like the last two films, Salman will reprise his role of the action-packed Robin Hood Pandey. The last film ended with a new edition to the family. Junior Pandey, so fans may see Pandeyji’s progeny in action too.

The first edition of the Dabangg franchise released in 2010 with Salman and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Produced by Arbaaz and directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the movie was a huge hit garnering over Rs 215 crores in revenue. Arbaaz directed the sequel that opened in 2012 and fetched another Rs 250 crores.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor will film Dabangg 3 and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri’s period drama Bharat simultaneously. Bharat is Salman and Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration.

The makers are eyeing for a December release but the last month of the year is already packed with big releases. Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal is slated to release on December 7, followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero on December 21 and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will hit the theatres on December 28.