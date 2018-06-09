Salman Khan to introduce his own chain of theatres!

Two years back, Salman Khan had revealed his plans of launching his own chain of theatres with his passion project Salman Talkies. He brought about this concept to provide subsidised and tax-free tickets and free tickets for the underprivileged kids. But, his plan went through its share of logistical delays.

Now, after two years, his plan is taking fruition as revealed to Mumbai Mirror that he plans to launch them pretty soon and they would be on the outskirts of Mumbai. Said Salman, “I had a lot of plans for the theatre chain but it’s taking me longer because I need to be very careful. There are a lot of logistical details involved so that the project doesn’t shut down. But let me clarify, the theatres will not be in Bandra or Juhu, but on the outskirts of Mumbai.”

He added, “There are so many things I want to do in the exhibitor and distributor space, and by turning distributor with (the upcoming Eid release) ‘Race 3’, I have taken my first step in that direction. This chain adds another aspect to my portfolio. We were in talks with Eros for the longest time. Eventually, we reached a phase where the terms and conditions were not met, and the deal fell through. But something good came out of it. I am distributing ‘Race 3’ and will also distribute Aayush’s debut film (‘Loveratri).”

The actor sums it up with a very logical explanation on ticket rates by saying, “Ticket rates should be brought down to Rs 200-250 for weekends and Rs 120-150 for weekdays, the way it is for regional films. With Hindi films the numbers are higher but we need the footfalls too.”

Salman is the co-producer of Race 3 along with Ramesh Taurani’s TIPS Industries Pvt Ltd. He will also be producing Loveratri which would mark his fifth production till date.