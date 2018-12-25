Salman Khan to introduce THIS star kid to the industry?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has provided a launch pad to many actors. The latest was his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, whose first film LoveYatri turned out to be a big disappointment. What we hear now is that the actor will be introducing yet another young actor to the industry who happens to be another star-kid! It’s Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami, whose brother Satya was also taken under Khan's wings. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the confirmation comes in from Manjrekar himself.

“Yes, Salman is launching my daughter. It will happen in some time. We’ll cross the bridge when we get to it,” he told a news portal. “We have always bonded well. Salman in the most rooted person I have come across, a complete middle-class man in his head. He knows that I am not in awe of him, and that makes our bond special.” He further described the superstar as the ‘most warm-hearted person in the industry.'

For the uninitiated, Manjrekar featured in many Salman Khan films, namely Ready, Jai Ho, Bodyguard and the two Dabangg films. The duo is slated to reunite with the remake of Marathi film Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho. Salman was to produce the film, while Manjrekar was to direct it. However, Manjrekar revealed that the film is on hold as of now.