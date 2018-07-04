Salman Khan to launch bodyguard Shera's son in Bollywood?

Salman Khan is a messiah when it comes to launching fresh faces. As an actor and a producer, he has introduced a whole lot of new faces to Bollywood. He presently promoting Loveratri, which is a launch pad for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Soon after that, Salman will reportedly start mentoring his bodyguard Shera's son.

A report by Subhash K Jha reveals how Salman went to see Shera's son after he was born and immediately declared he was going to launch him.

“It was a promise Salman made to Shera when his son Tiger was born. Salman had picked up the newly-born boy and said, ‘Yeh hero banega. Main banaunga.’ Shera thought it was just a passing comment made in excitement on seeing the newborn. But as Tiger grew older Salman would frequently mention the boy’s debut. In recent times Salman had become more resolute about Tiger’s launch. He reassured Shera that Tiger would be launched right after Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush’s Loveratri is out," a source told him.

Shera's obedience for Salman is known to all. In return, Salman takes the best care of his most trusted companion. Hence, we aren't surprised!