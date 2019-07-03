Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 5.51 pm July 03 2019, 5.51 pm

At 53, Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. He isn't exactly an action hero or someone who flaunts a lot of it, but he is a dedicated gym-goer who indeed takes his flexibility with utmost seriousness. To draw more people towards the idea of a fit life, he is now set to launch his own gym franchise. The franchise will be named SK-27.

As part of the franchise, 300 gyms will be set up across India, by 2020. Salman, who already owns the brand Being Human, recently also launched Being Strong, a brand that produces premium fitness equipment. Reportedly, the equipment is already being used by over 175 gyms across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 18, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

We had a hint, though. Unlike many of his colleagues in Bollywood, Salman isn't someone who flaunts his workout videos. Only recently, he began with it. In one of the videos, he was seen performing a leg press while two of his security guards sat on top of the machine, apart from the usual weights!

In another, he was showing off how flexible his legs (or his entire body) are!

And we can't get over that video wherein he is performing the PERFECT backflip. That's such unbelievable fitness at 53!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

Even when he is in 'splits', it's worth looking at, twice!

View this post on Instagram In splits .. ha ha ha ha A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 23, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

And well yes, regular weight-lifting is too mainstream for Salman, we assume.

View this post on Instagram I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

Too much of fitness inspiration, that is...

Salman, who is presently shooting for Dabangg 3, will have to lose around 7 kg for his role of Chulbul Pandey. Quite sure that all the workout is helping him. Once he wraps Dabangg 3, he will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, a film that unites him with Alia Bhatt for the first time.