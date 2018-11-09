Salman Khan to produce Jija Ji Aayush Sharma’s next as well?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan provided a launch pad to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with LoveYatri. Much to Aayush’s misfortune, the film which hit the theatres on October 5 tanked at the box office. Reportedly made at the budget of Rs 25 crore, the film collected around Rs 12 crore at the box office and was no less than a disaster! But Bhai seems to be adamant in making brother-in-law a star. Like LoveYatri wasn’t enough, our Bajrangi Bhaijaan is planning on to produce Aayush’s next as well, is what we hear.

DNA reports that Aayush has already signed his second film. The film is said to be produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is ‘an action-packed movie’.

“Salman (Khan) watched the film and liked Aayush’s performance and screen presence. They were discussing which film to do next, when they got hold of a script that both thought would be perfect for the youngster. It will also be produced by Salman Khan Films,” a source informed the portal.

“It’s an action-packed movie, which is extremely massy. Aayush has taken proper action training during his years of prep. He’s played the romantic lead in LoveYatri, so now he wanted to take up an out-and-out action film. He believes in the same concept as Salman bhai. He wants to entertain the audience and has a strategy in place. He wants to reach the interiors of India, which many actors his age have failed to cater to,” added the source.

Will luck favour Aayush this time? Let’s wait and watch!