image
Friday, November 9th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Salman Khan to produce Jija Ji Aayush Sharma’s next as well?

Bollywood

Salman Khan to produce Jija Ji Aayush Sharma’s next as well?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 09 2018, 6.16 pm
back
aayush sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentLoveYatriSalman KhanSalman Khan Films
nextNick Jonas: I am able to be my authentic self with Priyanka
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 day 51 written update: Surbhi Rana panics and creates a ruckus as she gets nominated this week

Happy Diwali 2018: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's grand party to light up festivities

Disha Patani trolled for sporting a sports bra with a lehenga, actress disables comments