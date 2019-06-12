Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 5.02 pm June 12 2019, 5.02 pm

The reality couple dance show Nach Baliye Season 9 will be back, this time, with a twist. The show, which earlier used to pair up couples fighting for winning the best dance couple title, will now be about ex-couples. Yes, you read it right. After turning a producer for The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Salman Khan will produce this show too. The actor had mentioned, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

The rumours started doing rounds when Salman Khan shared a boomerang on his Instagram handle and quoted, “Something new is coming up”.

Check out Salman’s boomerang here:

Something new is coming up pic.twitter.com/jgmLKl6x4y — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2019

The concept does sound exciting and will give a lot of masala to the viewers. Be it proposing on live television, or the couples just sharing moments and stories on live television, fans do like to get all they can from their favourite stars. And if it is about ex-flames, then ooh-la-la. Reportedly, Salman has been celebrating various ideas and concepts with his team that can be incorporated in the show. A source even confirmed this and was quoted “With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry.”

A little birdie also told us that actors Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover might be the hosts of the show, which is expected to go on air in mid-July.

While Salman Bhai has donned the cap of turning cupid for the ex-couples, he is basking in the glory of his movie, Bharat’s box office success. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Even though the movie has been given mixed reviews, the movie collected more than Rs 160 crores.

Here's the promo trailer of the show, shared by Star Plus: