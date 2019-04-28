  3. Bollywood
Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Bollywood

Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

The blockbuster combination of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to reunite for the third part of YRF's Tiger series.

back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBollywoodEk Tha TigerEntertainmentkatrina kaifSalman KhanSalman Khan and Ali Abbas ZafarTiger 3tiger zinda haiYRF
nextAkshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr

within