Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 2.29 pm April 28 2019, 2.29 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film recently released and it received great response. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and marks his third collaboration with Bhai after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, even before Bharat makes it to the big screens, the news of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s next collaboration is making its way to the limelight. We are talking about the third instalment of YRF’s Tiger series.

A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Ali Abbas Zafar has already started with the preparations of Ek Tha Tiger’s third part. The project is currently in writing stage and Zafar confirmed the same in his interview. He said, “Inshallah (God’s will). We are right now in the writing process. We have locked the idea for the story and Salman and I are very excited about it. I will be working on that.” YAY! Indeed, that's great news for all fans who love Salman Khan’s intense avatar as Tiger.

Check out a still of Salman Khan from Tiger Zinda Hai here:

Adding to your excitement, earlier, Bhai did confirm that Katrina will be seen as his love interest in the third franchise of the Tiger series as well. He was quoted saying, “In Bharat, Katrina Kaif is my heroine. She will also be my leading lady in the third part of the Tiger series.” Are you excited to see this epic reunion of Tiger, Zoya and Ali? We definitely are!

Meanwhile, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It will make it to the big screens on June 5, 2019.