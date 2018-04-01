Salman Khan to shoot for a cameo in London to promote Loveratri?

After playing an active role in launching his brother-in-law, Salman Khan is now reportedly doing a cameo appearance in Aayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri. The movie is being produced under Salman Khan’s production banner and also introduces Warina Hussain as the female lead.

Dabangg star apparently wasn’t too keen on making an appearance in the film since he didn’t want to take away the attention from the main lead. However, recent reports suggest that after much persuasion, the superstar agreed to make an appearance in a song and dance sequence in the film. The team, which is currently shooting in Ahmedabad, will reportedly shoot Salman’s cameo in London after wrapping up the domestic schedule.

Loveratri has been written by Naren Bhatt and is being directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and is a romantic drama which unfolds the love story of the leading couple during the Navratri festival. The film is all set to release on October 5.

Speaking of Salman’s other projects, he will be seen in Remo DSouza’s Race 3 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Race 3 is slated to hit the screens this Eid.