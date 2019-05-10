Salman Khan took 2.5 hours to look like a 60 year old for Bharat!

Almas Khateeb May 10 2019, 11.36 pm May 10 2019, 11.36 pm

Bhai fans are all thrilled for the upcoming Bharat that stars their beloved couple - Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is a film that spans decades and traces a man's journey while the nation progresses. Getting the look right for the film was imperative and when it involves an actor like Salman Khan, it would have been all the more difficult. Speaking about getting the look right for all of Salman's ages, in an interview with DNA, Zafar said, “The prosthetics were designed by a UK-based company and executed with Indian make-up artists. SK sir also tried over 20 different kinds of beards and moustaches for this look. It’s a very tedious process, but he would be patient. It would take him two-and-a-half hours to get ready. After the narration, he understood that not only did the script demand it, but this look is also very significant in keeping with his character graph. He was very supportive of the idea and the entire process.”

Have a look at Bharat's trailer here:

Ain't that a story to tell the kids? In an earlier interview, Ali Abbas Zafar termed Bharat the most difficult film he's worked on. "I would say that on paper, this is my toughest film. Because I am not dealing with just a one-time frame – I had to go through the ’40s, '50s, '60s, '70s – all these periods in time – it was like making six films. It is set in chapters and talks of each decade as a story, so each of those time frames has a middle, beginning and an end. To re-create it and make it look authentic was a different ballgame altogether. Today, with the quality of films going up so drastically, you cannot do a sub-standard job and get away with it. When you make something, it must look real and on par with any international project. We took a year to get the research right, the costumes referenced and for the sets to be raised."

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Bharat is an Eid release. The film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.