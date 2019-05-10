  3. Bollywood
Salman Khan took 2.5 hours to look 60 years older for Bharat!

Salman Khan took 2.5 hours to look like a 60 year old for Bharat!

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Bharat is an Eid release.

