Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious food! Guess the dishes

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 6.04 pm April 26 2019, 6.04 pm

Salman Khan is back to showing off his swag on the brand new number Slow Motion from his upcoming film Bharat. The actor has teamed up, for the first time ever, with Disha Patani and together they have set the screens on fire. Slow Motion was filmed in the studios of Mumbai for over a span of 5 days. The song brought together Salman with Bollywood's well-known choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Together they had teamed up for Ek Tha Tiger's Swag Se Swagat that featured Salman opposite Katrina Kaif. Talking about their association once again, Vaibhavi says, "Working with Salman is always fun! The best thing about him is that he picks up the steps and then brings in the streak of his film's character while executing them for the cameras. Disha is talented too."

Vaibhavi says that to bring about the best chemistry on screen, ice breaking between the two actors was a must and it happened over a dance sequence. She elaborates, "It was a scene where Disha tumbles and falls in Salman's lap. The lady looks very slim, but mind you she is very heavy."

The choreographer, who's worked with Salman on multiple occasions, says that the one thing to look forward to during the shoot is the food that Salman treats the team with! "During the shooting of Slow Motion, he would get home cooked food which included the yummy mutton curry and rajma chawal. Then he would also call for scrumptious South Indian delicacies from the very famous Muthuswamy's. Between breaks, we would be gorging on the dosas, bondas and the rassam."

Set for a June 5 release, Bharat stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in interesting roles. The film is based on the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), which traces the history of South Korea parallel to a man's life, spanning from the 1950s to the 2010s.