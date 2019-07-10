If there’s one thing that makes Salman Khan different from most of us is his carefree attitude. But it looks like there’s someone whom Bhai takes really seriously and it’s none other than his ex-GF Katrina Kaif. Ever since Kat suggested him to up his Instagram game, Salman has been on a photo-sharing spree and how! From workout videos and hand-slap game with his nephews to other fam-jam moments, the superstar has been keeping fans constantly updated about his day-to-day life. Now, he has even shared a video of him dancing!
The Bharat star recently took to social media to share a clip of him shaking a leg with the dancing legend Prabhu Deva, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichchca Sudeep. The four of them are seen dancing to the tunes of Urvashi, the song that shot Prabhu Deva to fame. All eyes were on Salman who can be seen trying his best to match the hilarious steps of Prabhu Deva and like always, stole the show! In his caption, Bhai mentioned that it was a dance class from ‘the master’ Prabhu Deva.
Take a look at Salman’s video here:
Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva @kichchasudeepa @wardakhannadiadwala
The three have collaborated for the upcoming instalment of the Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva and has Sudeep portraying the role of a baddie. Talking about the film earlier, Prabhu Deva told Mid-day, “It's going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action." The film will bring back the jodi of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha and is produced by Arbaaz Khan. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 20.Read More