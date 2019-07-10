Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 10.10 am July 10 2019, 10.10 am

If there’s one thing that makes Salman Khan different from most of us is his carefree attitude. But it looks like there’s someone whom Bhai takes really seriously and it’s none other than his ex-GF Katrina Kaif. Ever since Kat suggested him to up his Instagram game, Salman has been on a photo-sharing spree and how! From workout videos and hand-slap game with his nephews to other fam-jam moments, the superstar has been keeping fans constantly updated about his day-to-day life. Now, he has even shared a video of him dancing!

The Bharat star recently took to social media to share a clip of him shaking a leg with the dancing legend Prabhu Deva, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichchca Sudeep. The four of them are seen dancing to the tunes of Urvashi, the song that shot Prabhu Deva to fame. All eyes were on Salman who can be seen trying his best to match the hilarious steps of Prabhu Deva and like always, stole the show! In his caption, Bhai mentioned that it was a dance class from ‘the master’ Prabhu Deva.

Take a look at Salman’s video here: