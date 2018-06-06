Salman Khan tries to praise Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah's action skills but ends up being sexist once more

The Race 3 trailer had glimpses of Salman Khan performing action sequences, which many definitely found remarkable. But his over-the-top action also made space for numerous memes! But unlike most of his films, Race 3 will also see the female characters make plenty of kicks and punches. It will give you the same feels as Katrina Kaif's fierce avatar in Tiger Zinda Hai. Reportedly, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez have trained hard for Race 3.

Seeing female star perform action scenes was a pleasant sight. But given that this is a Salman film, we wanted to know what he had to say about it. “The kicks they have given are lethal. They have really, really trained for it. Both of them - stretching and kicking and all that stuff. They have done that. It looks like two men fighting and it also has its humour and slight sensuousness. It can’t be this hardcore action, so it has everything,” he said.

If they have trained this much and if they managed to deliver those lethal kicks, they don't have to 'look like men', no? They can just look like women and still slay it, right! Also, what's with their action sequences having 'humour' and 'sensuousness'? Will we ever begin to imagine women sans their 'sensuousness'?

Such sexism is so difficult to get rid of!