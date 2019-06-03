Nikita Thakkar June 03 2019, 11.19 am June 03 2019, 11.19 am

Over the last few years, social media has found itself to be a necessary evil. Online trolling is the disadvantage that social media has brought along with it. Celebs across fields face the brutal brunt of it. Every star, including the biggest names from Bollywood, has had to face the menace of social media trolling. But here's Salman Khan making a legit point as he feels that these trolls are paid to use foul language against a star.

He is currently promoting his upcoming film Bharat and in an interview to India Today, he said, "Ab aisa lag raha hai ki kuch log ne kuch logo ko paise diye hai aur kaha gaya hai ki unko gaaliyo bako. Unke 2 follower hai, 7 follower hai...woh pata bhi lag jata hai. Ab unko aisa lagta hai ki ek curtain hai ki yeh track nahi ho sakte, pakde nahi jaa sakte. 5 min ka kaam hai inka pura chittha khul jata hai." (I feel that some people are paid to abuse someone. These people have 2 followers or 7 followers, hence it is evident. They feel that there is this curtain and they can't be tracked. It's just 5 mins work to track these people and know their history.)

He further added, "So it's simple to get somebody on social media who is putting you down or using abusive language or saying disgusting things. But do you want to give those people so much of importance?"

Well, he makes a valid point here, however, what about his own fans? Salman's fan clubs do whatever it takes to troll his peers, even Shah Rukh Khan. Khan fan club wars on Twitter were a common thing a few years ago. In fact, Salman's fans will take on anyone who airs their opinion against him. For instance, singer Sona Mohapatra recently shared a screenshot of a message she received from a Salman fan, threatening her because she spoke against Bhai. She was incessantly trolled for sharing her unfavourable thoughts against Salman Khan.

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

He did address the issue of fan clubs going out of control and said, "Fan club jhagad jaate hai aur gaali hum log ko milti hai. I think yeh jo cheez hai na ki kisi bhi identity se aap platforms joins karte ho, that needs to change. You need to have your identity to join a platform like this. With your real identity, you would be cautious, your language will improve."

Time to nab the ones misusing your name Bhai or better, time to nab the ones paying these guys to misuse your name.