Salman Khan turns lyricist for Race 3

Post Heeriye winning hearts of many with Jacqueline Fernandez’s sensuous moves, it’s time for another track from Remo D’Souza’s upcoming action entertainer Race 3. But what’s interesting to note is that this will mark Salman Khan’s first time as a lyricist. Yes, you heard it right! After lending his voice for the two romantic tracks Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera, it’s time to see the Bhai turning into a lyricist.

Salman took to Twitter to announce to his fans about his upcoming song Selfish from Race 3, which is releasing this Friday. Talking about the same, the superstar said in a statement, “While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family.When the music director Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, ‘But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics’.However, he insisted to use the thoughts as it is for the song. Everyone loved the thoughts and wanted it to be used for the song.

Selfish will also mark Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s return to the franschise. Fans went crazy with the popular singer’s top Bollywood romantic tracks, Pehli Nazar Mein and Be Intehaan from Race and Race 2 respectively.

Besides the lead cast Salman and Jacqueline, the song will also feature Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15.