Salman Khan wanted Aishwarya Rai to choose him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – here’s why it didn’t happen

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered as one of the finest films of Bollywood. The 1999 film which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn is a favourite of many. The film got an epic response from audiences because of its storyline, performances and the climax.

The movie ended with Aishwarya’s character Nandini choosing her husband, Vanraj, Ajay Devgn over her love, Sameer, Salman Khan. Nandini’s conflict and Sameer’s heartbreak were brilliantly portrayed by the actors. You can’t imagine the movie any other way, can you?\

But did you know the movie could have had a happier ending at least for Salman’s character Sameer? Salman had suggested to SLB to give the story an alternate end for his character, Sameer. He wanted Nandini to choose Sameer.

Now interestingly, the reel life chemistry of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had just turned into a real one and the two had started dating each other during the same time. Was Salman’s professional suggestion because of his personal desires?

Salman even roped in his director-friend Sooraj Barjatya to convince SLB to change the ending. But Sanjay didn’t want to change the ending and politely declined the suggestion.

We all know how SLB is when it comes to his work and he involves himself in the filmmaking process and his recent films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat are the best examples.

Don't know about you, but we think Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam wouldn’t be as memorable without the heart-wrenching ending.