Salman Khan wants another Karan Johar film and Kuch Kuch is happening to us!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday. Karan Johar’s directorial debut starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and had Salman Khan in an extended cameo. Though Salman had a very small role, he left a mark with his portrayal of Aman and even won Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor. To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, a grand event was organised which was attended by SRK, Kajol, Rani, Karan and others. But Salman missed the event as he was busy shooting for Bharat in Abu Dhabi. However, the actor’s video message was played at the event.

Salman in the video spoke about how he came onboard this film and at the end, he shared his desire to work with Karan again.

Salman definitely seems to be quite keen on collaborating with KJo for as project as this is not the first time that Bhaijaan has expressed his will to work with the filmmaker. In 2013, when Salman had appeared on Koffee With Karan for the very first time, he had said that he wants to work with the director. During rapid fire when Karan asked Salman, “Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Raju Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar - the director you would like to work with.” To this, the actor replied, “Karan Johar! But Karan does not want to work with me. Whom have you singed next? Ranbir Kapoor? He is taking away everything yaar! This is not fair."

So will these two team up soon? Fingers crossed!