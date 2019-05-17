Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role in Bharat!

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 5.09 pm May 17 2019, 5.09 pm

A lead star walking out of a film at the last hour is a huge blow for any director, and finding a replacement is equally difficult. That was the dilemma faced by Ali Abbas Zafar at a point when Priyanka Chopra walked out of his upcoming film Bharat. Later, the director shocked us all when he took to Twitter to announce that Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of Bharat, only a few days before the start of the shooting schedule. With Priyanka’s exit, the world was eager to know who her replacement will be. Will it be Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez? Names were floating around the internet. Finally, it was confirmed that Katrina will star opposite Salman in the Bharat.

On Friday, the makers of Bharat released a new song titled Zinda. At the same event, were present the lead faces of the film Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan answering to the questions of the journos quite honestly. Amid the same, known to be quite vocal, Katrina mentioned Priyanka Chopra's exit from the movie and said that she thought that PeeCee was very much doing the film, but one day director Ali ringed up and told her that Priyanka could not do the film and that's how the role dropped in her kitty. Kat also said that when Ali sent her the script she thought that's it's his best work so far and she will definitely do the film. But as soon as Kat was done talking, Salman jumped in the middle and said 'Thank You' to Priyanka Chopra. Well, Salman and his funny antics. What a dig at Priyanka.

At the same event, Salman also jokingly expressed that he wants to called Meri Jaan by Katrina Kaif and not Bhai Jaan!

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover among others. The film revolves around the pre-partition era and will showcase Salman Khan in five different looks. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.