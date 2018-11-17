Salman Khan was not the first choice for Suraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya, here’s why

1989 film, Maine Pyar Kiya which featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in lead roles made Sallu a star overnight. The movie broke box office records and gave Salman a perfect debut that he could have asked for. But wait, can you imagine Piyush Mishra essaying the role of Salman Khan? Well, we literally can't and looks like Piyush Mishra also echoes what we feel.

"I really don't know why I did not do Maine Pyar Kiya. Director Suraj Barjatya had called me. I did not go. The lead actress, Bhagyashree, was already selected. The lead actor wasn't final. Barjatya wanted to launch me. I looked good those days. But I really do not know why I did not take the offer. I am not a fool to let an opportunity like this pass. People say I didn't do it for my love for theatre but that is not true. I should have done it," the multi-talented star, Piyush Mishra said on the first day of the three-day literature festival, Sahitya Aaj Tak 2018, in New Delhi.

Speaking at the fest, the actor further expressed that he does not regret rejecting and missing out on the romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya. "I don't think about what could have happened if I had taken that up,” he said.

Well, someone’s loss is someone’s gain and we are happy that it was Salman who gained out of this deal!