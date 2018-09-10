Salman Khan will have a Dabangg 2019!

The Salman Khan starrer Dabangg completes eight years of its release. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut of Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood. After the success of the first part, the makers made the second installment which was also a blockbuster. We all have been eagerly waiting for the third part of the film and now Salman himself has confirmed that it will be releasing next year.

Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year pic.twitter.com/yVEVYXVd3l — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 10, 2018

Salman took to Twitter to thank his fans for the love they gave Dabangg and announced that Dabangg 3 is coming next year. Well, he even thanked fans on behalf of his Rajjo, aka Sonakshi.

8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazSkhan, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8oFHqRGnQ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha, too, posted a still of the film and thanked her fans.

A few days ago, Sonakshi had confirmed that they will start the shoot by the end of this year. She had told DNA, "Yes, Dabangg 3 will now roll by the year-end. Prabhudheva will direct it and I can’t wait to get back to that space. Chulbul is incomplete without Rajjo, so I’ll definitely be there."

Well, after these tweets from Salman and Sonakshi, we simply can’t wait to watch Chulbul and Rajjo on the big screen. By the way, we wonder when Dabangg 3 hit the screens. Eid has already been booked by Salman’s Bharat, and even Kick 2 has been announced for a Christmas weekend release. While there’s no update on Kick 2 and we wonder if Dabangg 3 will release on Christmas weekend.