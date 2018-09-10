Salman Khan will not play a villain, at least not on screen

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan has finally spoken! From playing everyone’s favourite boy Prem, an obsessed lover Raadhe to a flamboyant Chulbul Pandey, Salman has essayed a lot of roles in his career till now. But never has he played a villain in his entire career.

And looks like Salman is in no mood to play an antagonist on-screen, ever. “Having worked in the film industry for so long, I have noticed that the youth often follow whatever a hero does. They blindly ape their favourite stars. That's why I have decided never to play a villain on screen because people can get impressed by my actions," he told Deccan Chronicle.

"I don't want my fans to follow me and indulge in any wrong-doings," he further added.

Well, the Being Human star may have a choice as to what role he plays on-screen and influence his fans. But what about the roles he has already played in real life. Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s revelation about she being in an abusive relationship with Salman to him facing a five-year long jail term in 2002 hit and run case. And how can we miss the latest legal mess Salman Khan went through with regards to the black-buck poaching case.

Phew! Looks like the Prem of Bollywood wants to keep his on-screen image clean with an aim that his fans don’t copy him. But we wonder what about his real life image?​