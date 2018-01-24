Salman Khan will play five roles in Bharat!

After the success of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’, Salman Khan is going to work with director Ali Abbas Zafar yet again for the filmmaker’s new movie Bharat. The movie, which is the official remake of the 2014 Korean movie Ode To My Father, will show a time span of 70 years. Also, Salman will be seen in five different roles in the movie!

Salman will play the five roles with the help of VFX and prosthetics. The story of the movie will begin from the 1940s.

“Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman's character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character's transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on February 6,” Ali Abbas Zafar told Mumbai Mirror.

Bharat will be shot in Punjab, Delhi, Abu Dhabi and Spain. The story of the original movie dealt with Korea's modern history as seen through the eyes of an ordinary man, who sees historical events such as the Hungnam Evacuation of 1950, nurses and miners being sent to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.

Bharat will hit the floors in June and will hit the screens during Eid in 2019.

Salman is currently busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'.