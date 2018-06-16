Salman Khan wishes Eid Mubarak from his balcony, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the festival in Orlando

While Salman Khan followed his annual tradition of waving out at his legion of fans on the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan sent the wishes to his army of fans via Twitter. Salman's film, Race 3 has hit the theatres and while it opened to mixed reviews, but the fans are frolicking to the theatres to catch the film. As a result, the movie did good business at the box office on its first day. so it's a double celebration for Salman, who stepped out in the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments to greet his fans in his signature style. Fans were waiting in huge numbers outside his building to catch this moment and they more than happy to see him in a traditional white kurta to blend. Clearly, even Salman is elated to see this unconditional love from his fans who flock outside his Galaxy apartment, year after year. His brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared this video on Twitter a few minutes back. Check out the video below:

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan greets his fans, gathered outside his residence, on the occasion of #Eid pic.twitter.com/UWA1rIUJ06 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

On the other hand, Shah Rukh, who isn't in town is also celebrating the festival. He is currently in Orlando and there is a picture of him celebrating there that has made its way to social media. Take a look:

He also posted a photo with AbRam wishing his fans earlier in the morning. Check it out:

Love is always only in the eyes….here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

Just like Salman, even SRK steps out on the balcony of Mannat every year, but since he is busy shooting for Zero in the US, he couldn't do that this time. Nevertheless, he treated his fans by releasing a teaser of Zero with Salman. Watch it here, if you haven't already:

Eid Mubarak to all of you.