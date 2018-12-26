Salman Khan with brothers Sohail and Arbaaz rocks the dance floor at Christmas bash

Christmas is a global festival that is celebrated by all, without any gender, caste or religion barrier. And like every Christmas, this time too, our celebrities were all charged up to enjoy this occasion. A Christmas bash was organised at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house and it was attended by the who’s who of B-Town. But well, from all the celebs at the party our attention was grabbed by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The Khan brothers took to stage at the party to show off their moves. Salman posted the video of himself and his brothers dancing at the party.

We have seen Salman doing a lot of massy-energetic dance moves, but in the video shared by him, we see him doing some classy-smooth steps. We must say that though Sohail and Arbaaz haven’t got many chances to show off their moves on the big screen, they are also quite good dancers. Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are always up to something when they are together. Remember the entertaining episode of Koffee With Karan where three Khan brothers appeared together? It was one laugh riot with their chemistry making us go ROFL. After watching this video of the three dancing, we would now love to see them together on the big screen too.

We won’t be surprised if we get to see another video of the three dancing together soon as, December 27, 2018, will mark Salman’s 53birthday. We are surely expecting a huge bash at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel.