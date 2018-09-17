Salman Khan working to launch another protege

After setting a launch pad for Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch another star kid. Taking to social media, the Bharat actor formally introduced the new star on the block and she is his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan Bahl. The newest star kid will be making her big Bollywood debut in a film with Zaheer Iqbal, another debutante launched by Bhai this year (2018).

Salman and Mohnish had shared the screen space for the first time in Maine Pyar Kiya, released in the year 1989. The duo had also worked together in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!

Coming to newcomer Pranutan, not many would be aware that she is the granddaughter of late veteran actor Nutan. She, who is also a qualified lawyer, has interned at some of the most prestigious law firms in Mumbai.

It’s interesting to note that the film will mark the entry of two newcomers in Bollywood. Salman had earlier announced a project with debutant Zaheer, who is the son of his childhood friend and now we know who is the leading lady. The yet-untitled film will be reportedly shot in Kashmir and will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar.