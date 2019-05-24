Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan

Shikha Dhariwal May 24 2019, 12.17 pm May 24 2019, 12.17 pm

Bollywood industry has a remarkably rich history of producing a variety of movies. However, there has been a changing trend in the representation of Indian films through the years; now filmmakers are focusing more on biopics and historical films. From freedom fighters to politicians, sports stars to businessmen and emperors, Bollywood has churned out some spectacular biopics and period dramas over the last couple of years. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and other A-list actors have taken a keen interest in such films. Salman Khan seems to be the next one.

Salman Khan is on his toes right now promoting his upcoming film Bharat. In one of the interviews, he was asked whether he'll like to portray a historical character on screen. Responding to the question, Salman Khan said that if he ever gets to play a historical role then he would love to work in a biopic of Mongol empire King Genghis Khan. He was the founder of the Mongol empire and is known as the first Great Khan of the said empire. Well, the Dabangg Khan wants to be the Great Khan, we like! We hope filmmakers are reading this.

Until then, we have Bharat, which is also a sort of a period drama as it will showcase a man's life from 1947 to now. The trailer and songs have created a good amount of buzz for the film and it is given that the film will be a hit among Bhai fans. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will release on June 5. Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani are the two gorgeous ladies who we will see alongside Salman in this film. June 5, come soon!