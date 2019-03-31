Salman Khan’s attempt to pull the floss dance is hilariously cute, video inside

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 6.52 pm March 31 2019, 6.52 pm

The fact that Salman Khan is very close to kids, especially to the apple of his eye Ahil, is not really a secret. Ahil, who turned three-years-old on March 30, had a grand celebration at mamu Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. The bash was organised by his parents, Aayush and Arpita, and had almost everyone from the Khan family, including some close friends, in attendance. While Ahil’s birthday party was like a private family affair, we managed to stumble upon an adorable video of Salman Khan shaking a leg.

In the clip that has gone viral on the internet, we could see a carefree Salman Khan dancing his heart out. Ditching his regular dance moves, Bhai seemed to be in some mood as he tried the trending floss dance along with a live-sized Donald Duck. Rather we would like to call it Salman’s version of floss dance. LOL! Guess, the theme of Ahil’s birthday party was carnival since Salman was wearing a white shirt, denim shorts along with a cowboy hat. We also noticed a lot of amusement park rides around. Have a look at Salman!

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, too, treated us with an inside glimpse of Ahil’s birthday celebrations and it looked like so much fun! Here’s the video.

View this post on Instagram #HappyBirthday #3yrsold #Ahil #Carnival @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Mar 30, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

Mommy Arpita Khan Sharma makes it a point to often share some of the most adorable mamu-bhanja moments.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid 2019. The trailer of Bharat will be disclosed in the first half of April and we are so excited already!