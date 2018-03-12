Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns Rs 150 crore in China in 9 days

The Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan made it big at Chinese movie theatres two years after its India release. Even then, the blockbuster film refuses to slow down at the Chinese box office. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and has raked in Rs 150.75 crore in the second week of its release in China.

#BlackPanther opens with a BIG BANG in China, grabbing a big chunk of the market share... #BajrangiBhaijaan retains No 5 spot in Top 10 charts... Starts Week 2 on a HEALTHY NOTE... Biz should grow on Sat and Sun...

Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the most recent collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the Chinese box office showed that on the second Saturday the film grossed $3.35 million and has crossed Rs 150 crore in nine days.

#BajrangiBhaijaan is a SUCCESS STORY in CHINA... Strong word of mouth has translated into strong biz...

Fri $ 2.26 mn

Sat $ 3.12 mn

Sun $ 3.16 mn

Mon $ 1.75 mn

Tue $ 1.83 mn

Wed $ 1.92 mn

Thu $ 4.01 mn

Total: $ 18.05 million [₹ 117.49 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

The film tells the story of a six-year-old girl Munni who is played by Harshaali Malhotra, and Bajrangi, a devout follower of Lord Hanuman who helps the little girl reunite with her family across the border. In the first week itself, the film raked in a total of Rs 55.22 crore in China.

In China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s best day was Thursday when it raked in over Rs 4 million – the highest single day collection for the film, opening across 8,000 screens. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in India in 2015 and it had reportedly collected Rs 184 crore within the first week.

Bollywood is slowing solidifying its position in China with hits such as Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar. Though Aamir is already a superstar in China, Salman made his debut in the country with the successful release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.